“Jailhouse Rock” is the tune for a man accused of causing $6,600 in damage to several vehicles with a baseball bat while riding his bicycle Tuesday.
Nathan Ross Fontenot, 35, address unknown, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of malicious injury to property — over $1,000, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were called shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road regarding a report of a man on a bicycle who was breaking windows with a baseball bat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police found two vehicles with damaged windows. Three more vehicles received damage at 2003 NW Lincoln.
A witness told police he’d seen a man matching Fontenot’s description inflict the vehicular damage. Another report of the man led police to a back window bashed in at 1925 W. Gore.
Fontenot was detained by police at Northwest 31st Street and Ferris Avenue and was identified by the witnesses. He admitted to busting the windows, according to the affidavit.
In total, Fontenot is accused of causing $6,600 in damage across the path of the events.
Fontenot has two prior felony convictions from Comanche County: January 2007, false declaration of ownership in a pawn; July 2017, showing obscene material to a minor, records indicate.
Fontenot is in jail with a $30,000 bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 31.