A vehicle accident Sunday led to a Lawton woman receiving aggravated DUI and bribery of a police officer charges.
Law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident at the Long John Silver’s parking lot near the intersection of Northwest Homestead Drive and Cache Road. When officers arrived, according to reports, they found a woman driver of one of the vehicles. Officers said the woman was refusing medical attention. Officers said she them she had struck another vehicle and when officers asked her if she had been drinking she said she had two drinks and some marijuana about two hours before the accident.
Officers then gave the woman a field sobriety test. During the test she told officers she could not complete some of the tasks because she was “high.” The woman then failed to complete the remainder of the tests, responding officers said in reports.
The woman was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and placed in a vehicle, where officers said she interrupted them several times to offer police cash to release her. Officers said they told her several times that it was illegal to offer them money; however, this didn’t deter the woman. She continued to offer cash in lieu of arrest.
She was taken to Lawton Police Station where she blew a 0.29 on the breathalyzer machine. Due to the high alcohol content, she was then transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Comanche County Detention Center on charges of bribery and driving under the influence.