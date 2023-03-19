MEDICINE PARK — When you see Karel Kinder standing next to her 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, she has an answer when you ask her what her draw to the car is.
MEDICINE PARK — When you see Karel Kinder standing next to her 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, she has an answer when you ask her what her draw to the car is.
“Do you really want to hear it because I have a lot to say,” she replied.
Kinder always wanted a Volkswagen bug. She said she’d promised her friends when she left Virginia as a 14-year-old she would return driving a yellow convertible VW bug. When she graduated high school in 1978, she made her pledge become her life’s mission.
That life would bring her to her home now in Bridge Creek. And about five or six years ago, a $6,000 bid online for a Beetle in Tucson, Ariz., would lead to a dream come true.
However, it was a dream denied to her husband, Chris, for a while, Kinder said. She had work to do. When she got the car, it was hidden in a shop from her better half.
Next, Kinder said, many repairs were needed. Basically, the car showing Saturday in the parking lot of Fancy Nancy’s Bar & Grill, 230 E. Lake Drive, is a complete rebuilt.
“First thing, I had to get tires on it,” she said. “The ones it had had dry rot.”
Next would be the rebuild of the engine block. Kinder said, as with all the repairs, she took extra shifts on-call as a home health nurse. She’d make extra money and spend it on needed repairs. She also took out loans against her daily-use car.
“I would just work, work, work,” she said “I figured I had something to drive so I had to work for it.”
When it came time for the paint to be restored, Kinder said the color was matched to original paint chips. Now, it’s its original yellow. All of it is in showroom shape.
“She’s right back to where she was when she was put together in Germany,” she said.
A photo book kept in the bug’s trunk documents the journey. With each repair, the receipt for the work is accompanied by a photo.
Kinder said the journey with the car became one shared by her friends, co-workers and patients. When the restoration was finished, she said, one of her patients who has since passed was a passenger for a trip up Mount Scott; a favored place to travel to take photos and just share a moment in triumph.
When the reveal to her husband about her dream chasing was revealed, Kinder said she had a pat answer ready for him. He found out about it around the time the engine was repaired. She said he became her biggest supporter at that point.
“I just said, ‘Oh (expletive), Chris, you bought me a new car,” she said. “You knew I always wanted one.”
In the end, this little convertible German-produced and love motivated car signifies a lot for Kinder.
“You know, I may be dead tomorrow,” she said, “but at lead I did what I wanted to do.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.