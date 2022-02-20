The sidewalks are important, said Mike Jones, the Americans With Disabilities coordinator for the City of Lawton.
“More people are walking,” he said.
Walkers are a variety of people. For example, studies have identified 13,000 residents in Lawton-Fort Sill with some type of disability, who would benefit from paved walking surfaces. Coupled with an aging population “that wants to remain active” and youths who walk, sidewalks fill a need, Jones said.
The City of Lawton will be moving forward on those sidewalk projects after the City Council put the final piece of the plan into place by hiring MTZ Construction as the city’s “on call” construction firm tasked with spending the next year building $1 million worth of sidewalks. An analysis will determine if the company receives a second year and another $1 million of work.
While city officials have their next three priorities set, those involved in the city’s dedicated sidewalk program will be looking at new priorities to determine what sites are next on the list. Jones said there are multiple factors that can help with that decision, to include proximity to schools and to bus stops associated with LATS fixed routes.
“That’s a big one,” he said of those two locations, adding other important criteria are proximity to utility companies, health facilities, and social services such as the health department or Social Security Office.
Another method blends old-school thinking with digital technology.
Jones calls them goat paths, pathways worn into the grass and dirt along side arterials and collector streets by a constant stream of residents who walk there. It’s a fact that has been used in the past to prove the wisdom of placing a new sidewalk, such as one installed years ago on the west side of Northwest 38th Street when the arterial was rebuilt between West Gore Boulevard and Cache Road. It also was a factor providing the need for what is now Lawton’s top sidewalk priority: the west side of North Sheridan Road between Smith Avenue and Cache Road.
“We take that into account,” Jones said, of paths worn by numerous feet repeatedly using the same path, proving that a route to “some place” deserves a paved surface.
That’s how digital technology will play a role in determining new priorities, Jones said of the work the city’s GIS division can do from its aerial views of Lawton. It’s a matter of looking for the white lines that designate goat paths, he said, explaining well-worn walking trails will show up in digital images as white lines. The footpaths along Sheridan Road are so well worn they resemble sidewalks when viewed from Google Earth.
GIS also will help determine things such as traffic counts, another factor in setting sidewalks in place, Jones said, explaining sidewalks leading to a destination aren’t any good if pedestrians can’t safely cross a street.