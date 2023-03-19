The vaporization refining process that will be used to extract cobalt and nickel from ore will make Westwin Element’s refinery a safe fit for Lawton, the company’s CEO said.
KaLeigh Long said the vapor metallurgy process will provide strong assurance the refinery will be safe because the metal vapor created by the process is confined to the plant, and there is no hazardous waste produced.
Long said the raw material shipped to the plant via railcar (construction of a railroad spur is one of the infrastructure pieces of the project) already will be in concentrated form. It will be an ore concentrated down so a significant percentage of metal is contained within. That ore will be subjected to a process that CVMR CEO and Westwin Elements partner Kamran Khozan has patents on, a striking difference from the hydro or electric processes typically used for ore extraction.
“We vaporize the metal,” Long said, explaining the process relies on atmospheric pressure so the vaporized metal extracted from the ore can be purified, then re-solidified into either powder or pellets.
Long said 75 percent of that re-solidified vapor will be powder; the other 25 percent metal pellets. What there won’t be is any hazardous waste. Fred Fitch, chairman of the Lawton Economic Development Authority, said what will be left is essentially dirt that can be used pretty much anywhere. Without toxic waste production, there is no need to store the waste or ship it to other sites.
“That’s why we chose this: no toxic waste,” Long said of the deliberate decision to use vapor metallurgy, explaining the process is environmentally neutral, meaning there are no toxic byproducts.
Long said traditional methods of extraction result in a significant amount of acid waste.
“That’s waste that has to be stored. It’s an environmental nightmare,” she said, adding the process to be used by Westwin Elements won’t use acid.
Long said nickel has the cleanest refining method using the vapor technology; cobalt is less so.
“Cobalt is not as clean as nickel, but it is the cleanest form of technology that exists for critical metals,” she said of the vaporization process.
That’s why Long choose vapor metallurgy, because it is environmentally neutral.
“I do not want to deal with waste, and ponds, and dumping and storing them,” she said. “It doesn’t fit the ethos of our company. I want to support the free energy transition. Using old, dirty technology like that would contradict the reason we started this company.”
As further protection, the redevelopment agreement controlling local economic incentives to the company includes a provision for environmental or pollution legal liability insurance, said Richard Rogalski, the city’s economic development consultant. The provision specifies insurance for sudden and non-sudden pollution conditions and clean-up costs, and includes coverage for bodily injury, property damage, defense and losses caused by pollution.
The result is powder or pellets that have important applications.
Long said powdered cobalt is a key component in advanced technology, “envied by aerospace and defense” because of its use in the alloys used on fighter jets and missiles and magnets. It also is a critical component “needed in extraordinary volume” for everyday items such as batteries (including those used by electrical vehicles), cell phones and laptop computers.
“We’re on track to be the only domestic supplier,” she said, of what will be a crucial section in a bill pending in Congress, if it keeps the provision that additions of crucial metals to the National Defense Stockpile must come from domestic sources. Today, the U.S. and other countries rely on China, which refines an estimated 70 percent of the world’s cobalt.
“We have a problem and our problem is zero refining capacity on a commercial scale for nickel and cobalt in the United States,” Long said of the importance of the new refinery.