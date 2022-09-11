Buffett line

Attendees make their way through the line to fill up their plates to help support the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department Saturday at a chili fundraiser at the station. The fundraiser included a large selection of food for people to choose from including, chili, hot dogs, corn bread, and a table full of sweets.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

It was a day about community. Valley View Volunteer Fire Department held a chili dinner fundraiser at their station raise money to support its mission.

The Valley View firefighters are members of that community. As volunteers, they are out there helping their friends, neighbors and, potentially, themselves during an emergency. All money raised during the fundraiser will be put back into the fire department. It will be used for anything from new bunker gear to new equipment that will help make their job a little easier.