It was a day about community. Valley View Volunteer Fire Department held a chili dinner fundraiser at their station raise money to support its mission.
The Valley View firefighters are members of that community. As volunteers, they are out there helping their friends, neighbors and, potentially, themselves during an emergency. All money raised during the fundraiser will be put back into the fire department. It will be used for anything from new bunker gear to new equipment that will help make their job a little easier.
The event included a wide spread of food and deserts, and also featured a silent auction. For the kids the station rented out a bouncy house and had some of their volunteers passing out balloon art.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, almost 70 percent of firefighters across the country are volunteers and they serve a very important role in the community. Without volunteers many fire departments would have no one to send out to help those in need.
Valley View Fire Chief Lin Newton says he feels lucky to have a good group of over 20 volunteers for his station even though numbers for new people have been going down in other places.
“A lot of departments are struggling to get volunteers,” Newton said. “People are just not volunteering like they used to and you if don’t have volunteers who are willing to come in and step up then everybody hurts from it.”
Ray Armstrong a volunteer at Valley View feels he has a responsibility to help where he can and provide assistance to those in the community through his position.
“When I dial 911 I want someone to be on the other side of that call,” Armstrong said. “Since I’m able to do it I feel it’s my responsibility to do it, that’s why I encourage everyone to think about it and if you feel like you’re called to serve than this is a great place to do it.”
Another volunteer, Matthew Exline who serves full time in the military said being a firefighter is important to him because of the chances it gives him to help save people that need help. Exline said he made the decision to start volunteering after he had to act as a first responder on a fatal accident.
“That hit me pretty hard,” Exline said. “it made me realize that I really love helping people, that’s why a lot of us are here, we all love helping the community. As a first responder you are seeing people on the worst days of their lives and you can be there to try and help make it better.”