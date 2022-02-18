A Valentine’s Day traffic stop of a truck with Texas tags led to the sweet discovery of 4 kilos of cocaine and resulted in heartbreak for a man and a woman now in jail on $200,000 bond each.
An Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent stated he saw a white Ford pickup with Texas tags drive eastbound on Interstate 44 through Lawton on Monday and initiated a traffic stop after the agent said it made an improper lane change, the probable cause affidavit states. Luis Manuel Espinoza, who was driving, smelled heavily of cologne, as if he “had just sprayed it,” the agent stated.
Espinoza told investigators the couple were traveling to Newcastle for a quick vacation before going back to Houston and then returning home to El Paso, the affidavit states. His passenger, Darlin Rojas-Vargas, told another agent they were headed to Kansas.
A K9 officer was deployed and alerted to drugs near the truck’s axle area. A video scope was used to look inside the axle and a discovery was made, according to the affidavit.
The agent recovered 4 kilograms of cocaine packaged and tucked inside the front axle. The rear axle revealed additional packages of suspected drugs, the affidavit states.
The man and woman were arrested and charged on Friday with felony counts of aggravated drug trafficking.