As Comanche County health officials move through Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma plan, they have expanded to include seniors over the age of 65. Those seniors began receiving their first doses of the Moderna vaccination Monday.
“So we’re excited today to open up the COVID-19 vaccine clinics to include those who are 65 and older,” said Comanche County Health Department spokesperson Debra Johnson. “We’re still continuing to serve those that are first responders and those who are health care workers are still welcome to come into any of the clinics.”
However, unlike prior walk-in clinics, this clinic, held at the Comanche County Coliseum Annex, and future clinics will be by appointment only, said Johnson.
“We have switched the way we’re organizing these,” Johnson said. “In the weeks prior, with those smaller groups of people, it was on a walk-in and first come, first serve basis. Now that we’re getting to groups that are larger in numbers, we need to keep it a little bit more organized, we’re doing it by appointment.”
It wasn’t just Comanche County Health Department officials giving out doses for this clinic. Departments from all over Southwest Oklahoma organized to assist with what is expected to be the largest group to receive the vaccine so far, said Johnson.
“We’re doing our main sites today, which are Altus in Jackson County and here in Lawton,” Johnson said. “To keep things going as smooth and fast as possible. We had to pull health department staff from all of our 10 counties to assist in these main two locations. We’ll be doing it that way throughout the week with different sites pulling staff.”
With 1,600 doses available, Johnson said the operation went smoothly. She said not only had they pulled in other counties, but other agencies were available to assist as well. Volunteers from nursing schools helped administer doses, while Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps and Lawton Public Schools employees helped with parking and queuing those with appointments.
Janene Atchley, District 5 Nurse for the Southwest Oklahoma Health Department, said the process was running like a “well oiled machine” because of past experience with flu vaccination clinics. She said they had scheduled about 50 guests every 15 minutes. When the guests showed up, they would be issued a card with a color and number on it and sent to the parking lot. From there, they would wait for their color and number to be called by volunteers driving through the parking lot holding a similar sign. Guests would then be walked in and given a brief orientation by a volunteer before being shown to a table where nursing students from the University of Oklahoma Nursing School at Cameron University or Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center would administer a dose under the supervision of an instructor or health department staff. Guests would then be monitored by other nursing students for signs of allergic or adverse reactions.
Johnson said future clinics will run similar to Monday’s and those who couldn’t get an appointment should watch the Comanche County Health Departments website and Facebook page. She said she expects appointments for Monday, Jan. 11 to open by Wednesday. Johnson said the number of appointments would be based on the number of doses available from the federal government. However she also cautioned those outside of Comanche County to wait for appointments in their areas.
“We’re not turning anyone away,” Johnson said. “But we’re only allotted so many vaccines from the government based off population size. When people show up from other counties, it throws things off and you have less doses here and more doses there.”
While the department is ahead of schedule, Johnson said she is unsure when they will move to the next phase. Phase 2 still has three more groups to get through before moving on. Included in those groups are kindergarten through 12th grade teachers who were moved up from Phase 3 in December. The group also includes staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites such as jails and prisons as well as public health staff supporting front line efforts, senior state, county, and city government leaders and elected officials critical to maintain continuity of governmental operations and services.