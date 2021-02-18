After several days of heavy snowfall that saw Southwest Oklahoma blanketed in several inches, the Comanche County Health Department will resume vaccination clinics.
The re-openings are dependent upon weather conditions, said Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5.
Many residents had their appointments rescheduled last week, only to have them canceled this week. Those appointments will be rescheduled for Friday, said Combs.
“Those with appointments which were rescheduled to Wednesday from Feb. 10, received phone calls to come to the Comanche County Health Department on Friday by appointment,” Combs said. “This process is dependent upon parking lot conditions and capacity within the health department.”
The health department has opened the state vaccination portal to Comanche County residents for a Saturday clinic, Combs said. About 1,500 appointments are available, but once again, it’s all dependent on the weather and parking lot conditions. Residents will need to schedule an appointment for first or second doses through the portal. For those coming in for their second doses, Combs reminds them to bring their vaccination card. Combs said all second-dose clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.
“Our county commissioners are working very hard to ensure the Coliseum parking lot is open for vaccines,” Combs said. “Right now it looks like everything is on schedule to open the clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.”
In addition to the Comanche County clinic, Altus also will have 1,200 doses available from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Clinics will be held in Elk City, Anadarko and Kiowa County. Check with your local health department for specific times and places.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance saying people who receive their initial dose can now go up to six weeks beyond their scheduled second dose appointment. However those going longer will not be required to start the series over again, said Combs. They will still be administered the second dose.
Beginning Feb. 22, Oklahoma will start vaccinating the next high-risk priority groups outlined in phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan which includes residents under 65 with comorbidities and teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings.
As of Feb. 12, 447,323 initial doses have been given in Oklahoma with 173,423 completed series doses for a total of 620,746 doses administered.