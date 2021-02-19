OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will see an additional increase in vaccine doses from the federal government next week.
Starting next week, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said Oklahoma can expect 25 percent more Pfizer vaccines to be shipped in addition to a 20 percent increase already anticipated. A total of 137,000 doses are expected by the end of next week from Pfizer and Moderna.
Because of widespread cancellations of vaccine clinics, OSDH is planning to add clinics that will focus on vaccinating the 65-and-over group, particularly those in need of their boost doses.
Weather permitting, these focused clinics are slated to begin this weekend, with appointments opening through the state portal Thursday, Reed said.
“Those with appointments which were rescheduled to Wednesday from Feb. 10, received phone calls to come to the Comanche County Health Department on Friday by appointment,” Combs said. “This process is dependent upon parking lot conditions and capacity within the health department.”
The health department has opened the state vaccination portal to Comanche County residents for a Saturday clinic, Combs said. About 1,500 appointments are available, but once again, it’s all dependent on the weather and parking lot conditions. Residents will need to schedule an appointment for first or second doses through the portal. For those coming in for their second doses, Combs reminds them to bring their vaccination card. Combs said all second-dose clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.
Several days of winter weather delayed this week’s shipments of the vaccine, Reed said. The state is using doses from canceled appointments and clinics. The state expects to receive this week’s allocation no later than Saturday.
“Our overall vaccine supply has not been impacted by the weather, but the timeline for receipt and distribution has been affected,” said Reed. “We were expecting vaccine allocations of approximately 110,000 doses for this week. Those doses would normally arrive during the first two to three days a week. However, with weather obstacles, we have not yet received that vaccine.”
Everyone who has had a cancelled appointment will be able to reschedule, said Reed. However, he reminded everyone that safety is priority and roads may not be safe yet.
“Please don’t leave your home tomorrow under conditions that are unsafe; your county health departments will work with you to get your appointment rescheduled,” Reed said. “As part of our solution to widespread appointment cancellations, we’re planning to add clinics over the next several days. These will focus on vaccinating our 65-plus priority groups, particularly those in need of their booster doses.”
In addition to the Comanche County clinic, Altus also will have 1,200 doses available from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Clinics will be held in Elk City, Anadarko and Kiowa County. Check with your local health department for specific times and places.
Beginning Monday, Oklahoma still plans to begin vaccinating the next high-risk priority groups outlined in phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan, Reed said. This group includes residents under 65 with comorbidities and teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings.
As of Feb. 12, 447,323 initial doses have been given in Oklahoma with 173,423 completed series doses for a total of 620,746 doses administered.