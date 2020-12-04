Vaccines for Oklahoma:
Pfizer: 33,000 doses of vaccine to arrive by Dec. 11. Doses are contained in boxes that hold 970 doses. The boxes must be kept ultra cool (defined as minus 70 degrees Celsius or minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature that requires speciality equipment.
Moderna: at least 10,000 doses to arrive by the end of December, but state health officials said they have been told it could be more. Doses arrive in boxes of 100 and must be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature most standard refrigeration units can achieve.