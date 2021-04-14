Vaccination clinic will move from Central Mall to Methodist Church

Beginning Monday the Comanche County vaccination clinic normally held at Central Mall inside the old Dillard’s store, will move to the First United Methodist Church.
Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5, announced the move Tuesday. Combs said due to upcoming renovations, Wednesday and Friday clinics would now be held at the Methodist church located at 2602 NW Ferris Ave. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday clinics will continue at the Comanche County Health Department.
Appointments at Comanche County Health Department will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with walk-ins accepted from 8 a.m. to noon. First United Methodist Church appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We look for places that allow easy access and exit,” Combs said. “First United Methodist offers all of that.”
The department has been creative in getting people access to the vaccine, said Combs. She said departments are going to restaurants and casinos to vaccinate staff and she said she plans to attend upcoming rattlesnake festivals to reach even more people. She said she believes they’ve been successful in reaching the people who really wanted the vaccine, now they’re trying to get to the ones who may not be as enthusiastic about the vaccine.
“We’re still going out into the rural communities,” Combs said. “We’ve saturated the market of people willing to come to points of dispensing, now the challenge is getting to the rest of the people.”