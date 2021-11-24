The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a VA Presumptive Conditions Campaign event to identify and assist veterans who may have presumptive disabilities from their military service and be eligible for a VA pension.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Fort Sill Apache Tribe Convention Center, 2315 W. Gore. The event is being held in conjunction with the Lawton Indian Health Service and the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.
Tribal Veteran Service Officers and Veteran Service Officers from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will be on-site to assist in filling out disability claims paperwork. VA Regional Office staff will review claims on-the-spot with the goal of approving qualifying claims that same day.
Staff from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center also will be on-hand to enroll any veteran who is not enrolled for VA health care. During the event, health information and other veteran benefits will be available from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center, the Muskogee VA Regional Office, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and local Vet Centers.
The Lawton Indian Health Service will provide COVID-19 and flu vaccines, as well as COVID-19 booster shots.
For safety reasons, some services may be limited at this event. Masks and social distancing protocols will be required for all participants.