Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in an interview he has fond memories of his time in Lawton and Fort Sill.
As the child of a career Army officer, Wilkie followed his father, Lt. Col. Robert Wilkie Sr., to many postings in the United States and around the world. One of those duty stations was Fort Sill, where the Wilkie family was stationed during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
Wilkie said he attended several schools while here including the Sheridan Road and Geronimo Road elementary schools on post and McArthur High School in Lawton. Wilkie’s sister, Dana Wilkie Laskey, attended the Story and Barton School of Dance in Lawton before being accepted to the Royal Ballet in England.
Wilkie said his family was stationed during Fort Sill’s 100th anniversary celebration and his mother, who participated in several women’s groups and committees on post would dress in period pieces from the 1860s for reenactments during the yearlong celebration. Wilkie said his family lived on Northwest Columbia in Lawton and several places on Fort Sill.
“Everything I learned to love about history and service I learned in Southwest Oklahoma,” Wilkie said. “I was a little boy in Fort Sill and it was just a great place to be a little boy. All the creeks and things, the history of the Old Post Corral — It was just a marvelous place and a place I’m very fond of.”
Wilkie was nominated by President Trump to serve as the 10th Secretary of Veterans Affairs and was confirmed by the United States Senate on July 23, 2018.
Today, Wilkie is a colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve assigned to the Office of the Chief of Staff. Before joining the Air Force, he served in the United States Navy Reserve with the Joint Forces Intelligence Command, Naval Special Warfare Group Two, and the Office of Naval Intelligence. He has earned several personal and unit decorations, as well as the Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest non-career civilian award of the Department of Defense.
Wilkie has more than 20 years of federal service at the national and international levels. During the George W. Bush Administration, he served Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates as Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2005–2009, and he was the youngest senior leader in the Department. Wilkie was Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and a senior director of the National Security Council under Dr. Condoleezza Rice.
Wilkie holds a Juris Doctor from Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans, a Master of Laws in International and Comparative Law from Georgetown University, and a master’s in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.