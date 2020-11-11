WASHINGTON, D.C. — Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie said he envisions a more fully integrated national health care system for the VA with a greater emphasis on Native American veteran health care.
Wilkie made the comments during an exclusive interview with The Lawton Constitution on Monday.
“At the end of the next five years you will see the VA as more fully integrated into the national health system of this nation,” Wilkie said. “That we’re more closely aligned with the DoD and Indian health. I put a lot of emphasis, having spent so much of my youth in Oklahoma, on outreach to Native American communities. We’re out here helping Indian health and we are, I think, moving toward a day when we consolidate those three federal medical systems so that we can share the resources, share the people and bring better service. The emphasis on Native America it seems that it shouldn’t even be a question because that is the group that serves in greater numbers than any other group in the United States.”
Wilkie’s statement comes as he lauded his department’s handling of COVID-19 for veterans.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak the VA, with outside assistance, has tested over 230,000 patients for COVID-19 and over 193,000 tests were returned negative, Wilkie said. To date, 14,292 veterans nationwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Wilkie said the agency also has hired 3,971 new registered nurses between March 29 and early June and has 1,961 ICU ventilators on hand.
Wilkie also underlined the milestones the VA health care system has achieved since the department received its lowest veteran trust rating in 2015. At the time, the rating stood at 45 percent when the VA faced harsh criticism and accusations that officials at the Phoenix VA and other facilities had altered or destroyed records to hide proof of excessively long wait times for appointments.
According to a recent report, veterans’ trust in the VA has reached a record high during this national emergency. In the second quarter of 2020, overall veteran trust in the entire VA system rose to 80 percent, an all-time high and up 19 percentage points from when President Trump took office. Veterans’ trust in the VA’s outpatient services stands at an all-time high of 89 percent. Trust rose 10 percent for female veterans, a strong sign, the department says shows that the VA is living up to its promise to expand care for women veterans, Wilkie said.
“Essentially we’re in a renaissance here,” Wilkie said. “We have changed the way the VA operates with the patient and not the institution at the center of care. We’ve given authority to people in the field to make decisions and not have interference from Washington, D.C.”