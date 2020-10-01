OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending all veterans get a flu shot and will be providing vaccines at the main Oklahoma City branch as well as all Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
“Getting a flu vaccine this fall is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, friends, and coworkers,” said Veterans Affairs public information officer Audrey Umhoefer. “We are facing a tough 2020 flu season as we prepare to battle the coronavirus at the same time.”
Umhoefer said flu shots protect against flu, and by getting a flu shot veterans will be less likely to spread flu to others.
“By keeping you healthy, our VA facilities won’t be overwhelmed with flu patients during the pandemic,” said Umhoefer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, more than 4,600 veterans were hospitalized at VA medical centers, Umhoefer said. More than 600 of them required intensive care stays. VA providers also saw over 27,000 Veterans for flu and spoke to more than 13,000 during phone triage calls.