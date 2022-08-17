A project to create a monument from the anchor of the USS Oklahoma City is moving closer to reality.

Work began last weekend on the foundation for the anchor, the first piece removed from the nuclear-powered submarine that was decommissioned by the U.S. Navy earlier this year. The monument is the Eagle Scout project of Matthew Aguilar, who launched the idea more than two years ago before experiencing a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, work got back on track earlier this year, when Aguilar and his parents got to witness the decommissioning ceremony at Puget Sound in Washington State, then made arrangements to get the anchor to Southwest Oklahoma so it could be converted to a monument.

