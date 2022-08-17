A project to create a monument from the anchor of the USS Oklahoma City is moving closer to reality.
Work began last weekend on the foundation for the anchor, the first piece removed from the nuclear-powered submarine that was decommissioned by the U.S. Navy earlier this year. The monument is the Eagle Scout project of Matthew Aguilar, who launched the idea more than two years ago before experiencing a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, work got back on track earlier this year, when Aguilar and his parents got to witness the decommissioning ceremony at Puget Sound in Washington State, then made arrangements to get the anchor to Southwest Oklahoma so it could be converted to a monument.
There’s a bit of a timeframe tied to the project: under Eagle Scout criteria, Aguilar must complete the project by his 18th birthday, and that’s in October.
Aguilar’s mother, Denise, said her son secured the building permit from the City of Lawton that allowed construction of the monument site to begin over the weekend, along the northeast shoreline of Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park. She said B&E Construction began work Saturday on the concrete pad that will support the anchor: Matthew lent a hand in that project, doing dirt work and rebar (concrete is be poured this week, weather permitting).
Bryan Wilson, who is doing the construction work, said the memorial’s concrete will be done in three different pours: the 20-foot circle will be poured this week, followed by a pour of the entire memorial base. An existing sidewalk along the memorial area also will be extended to include the USS Oklahoma City site. Wilson said the base will have to cure for about two weeks before the anchor can be installed.
When that is completed, two granite stones will be installed, as will two benches that will allow visitors to view Lake Helen and a flag pole easily visible from the other side of the lake.
Denise Aguilar said the family’s plan is to have everything in place, minus the mahogany-colored granite monoliths being created by Willis Granite in Granite, Oklahoma, by month’s end. While there will be a delay on the granite work, it won’t be as long as originally anticipated, meaning Matthew Aguilar has plans to dedicate the memorial in late October, she said.
The anchor and attached chain, rusted by decades of use in the salty ocean, were sanded and restored by Darren Duncan at Duncan Mannequin, which also is storing the anchor at its facility in Duncan until it is ready to be placed in Elmer Thomas Park.
“The anchor and chain are beautiful,” Denise Aguilar said, adding benches for the site also have been delivered and are being stored in the nearby armory building on the northwest side of the park.