The anchor from the USS Oklahoma City received its formal salute Sunday more than three months after it arrived at its new home.
Sunday's chilly, overcast day was reminiscent of the Seattle, Washington, and Puget Sound setting where Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar first saw the USS Oklahoma City, a former U.S. Navy nuclear-powered sub decommissioned in February after more than 30 years of service. The sub's anchor and chain, now resting along the northeast shore of Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park, is the first section of the decommissioned vessel to be removed, and the story behind getting the pieces from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to Lawton, Oklahoma, is part of the story of Aguilar's journey to Eagle Scout.
And, Aguilar's work was cited by Capt. Timothy Clark of the Program Executive Office, Strategic Submarines, the entity that helped Aguilar in his two-year quest to secure a piece of the submarine and create a monument to naval veterans, some of whom attended Sunday's dedication ceremony. Clark, noting the submarine community is a small, tight-knit group, said the monument is a fitting tribute to the thousands of sailors who served on the USS Oklahoma City, as well as others.
"On behalf of sailors in the U.S. Navy, we thank you," Clark said, calling the anchor a "truly unique monument" that will memorialize the USS Oklahoma City for generations to come.
The wording actually came from a letter of appreciation Clark gave to Aguilar for his work. He also gave the MacArthur High senior (who recently won appointments to both the U.S. Naval and U.S. Air Force academies) a challenge coin, a designation that drew "wow's" from several navy veterans watching from the audience.
"I intended to honor veterans in this town, and the Navy as a whole," Aguilar said, as he formally dedicated the monument before a crowd that included Navy personnel, retired veterans, family and friends.
Mayor Stan Booker, welcoming the out-of-towners to Lawton, said the monument illustrates the importance Lawton places on its military personnel and its veterans. He said Lawton has the highest per capita population of veterans in Oklahoma, and the sixth largest in the nation.
"We are a community that loves and supports veterans," he said, adding that the town's residents also take pride in training their youth to appreciate the military as well.
Curtis Brown, the Inactivations, Recycling and Reactor Compartment Disposal project engineer who worked with Aguilar to secure the anchor, credited the youth's persistence in seeing the project to its completion. Brown said there is a process to receiving what had been a piece of a military vessel, explaining such artifacts cannot be owned by an individual; they must be dedicated to a non-profit or governmental entity.
The piece was dedicated to the City of Lawton, and Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the piece is one of several military-related memorials that will be placed along the shores of Lake Helen in what she called a passive area that will provide a quiet place where visitors can sit in contemplation.