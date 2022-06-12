DUNCAN — In the back lot of the Duncan Mannequin building on south Highway 81 in Duncan, surrounded by several yards of piled sand glowing white in the morning sun, is a 7,500 pound nuclear submarine anchor.
The anchor comes from the recently decommissioned U.S. Navy submarine USS Oklahoma City. It’s being restored ahead of the anchor’s placement on permanent display at Elmer Thomas Park. The project is part of an Eagle Scout project coordinated by Matthew Aguilar.
A project like this doesn’t require a massive amount of time, so much as it requires access to the right equipment, said Daron Duncan, who opened Duncan Mannequin 26 years ago.
“We’re not the only ones in the area with an oven that can do this,” Duncan said. “But to my knowledge, we may be the only ones in the area with an oven that can handle the weight.”
The oven he’s talking about is used to bake on and seal powdered paint coatings, a process used for vehicles and objects that require regular power-washing. Powder coatings are resistant to the elements, allowing paint to stay on in all sorts of weather and adverse conditions. Thanks to its reliability, powder coating also is often used for restoration projects such as this one.
“The powder coat can last for decades, though it’ll still fade after awhile,” Duncan said. “And it’s safe. It doesn’t have a lot of chemicals in it. You could feed it to your dog if you wanted.”
But before the powder coat can be applied, all the paint and rust has to be washed off the anchor. To that end, Mike Phillips has worked since early last week using a sand blaster to clean years of paint-jobs and repaint-jobs from the anchor.
“It takes some work,” Phillips said, taking a break from blasting the iron. “The green paint spots on it especially. I don’t know what they used, but it’s a pain to get off.”
The sandblasting was completed on Friday. The next step is to coat and heat-seal the anchor, though the 100-foot chain may slow down the process somewhat.
“Our oven is 21 feet,” Duncan said. “For the 100-foot chain, we’ll have to feed it through 21 feet at a time.”
When it’s finished, the anchor will be brought by truck to Elmer Thomas Park, where it will become part of military monument displays on the northeast bank of Lake Helen.
“My understanding is that, since it’s already flat on the end, they’ll take it and weld it directly to the display,” Duncan said.