Jailed for a domestic abuse allegation, a Lawton man received a new charge of using the Comanche County Detention Center computer to contact the woman with a protective order against him.

Brandon Joseph Rainville, 24, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for a felony charge of unlawful use of computer system, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.