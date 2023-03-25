Jailed for a domestic abuse allegation, a Lawton man received a new charge of using the Comanche County Detention Center computer to contact the woman with a protective order against him.
Brandon Joseph Rainville, 24, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for a felony charge of unlawful use of computer system, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Convicted in Comanche County in September 2018 for assault and battery on a police officer and, again, in March 2021 for assault with a dangerous weapon, Rainville was jailed in November 2022 for an allegation of domestic assault and battery ordered back to jail due to his suspended sentence for the later conviction, records indicate. The woman received a protective order against him.
On March 3, the woman filed two separate reports with Lawton police regarding Rainville violating the protective order. She provided screenshots of multiple missed calls attempting to get her to speak via video chat, the probable cause affidavit states. She didn’t respond to any of the test messages he’d also sent from the detention center’s computer system.
Held on $25,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman, Rainville returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.