On July 7, 1863, the Civil War found it is way to Indian Territory in modern day Oklahoma.
Most of the territory shifted toward the Confederacy, but some of the tribes stuck by the Union. As opposing ideas were bound to conflict, a battle broke out right outside of Checotah — the Battle of Honey Springs. It stands as the biggest battlefield in Oklahoma and stands as a marker during a time of war.
After spending two weeks learning about the Civil War, the students at the University of Oklahoma Arts and Science will hold “Special History Days at Honey Springs Battlefield” on four different Saturdays throughout June and July.
“Special History Days at Honey Springs Battlefield” will take place Saturday, July 3 and July 17 at 1863 Honey Springs Battlefield Road in Checotah. Each day will start at 10 a.m. and will run to about 3 p.m., or when all the tourists have left.
Starting around 10 a.m., the students will be stationed in six different trails to give tours and share information about the Civil War. Each trail will hold land markers of information regarding the Civil War.
“It is almost like a practical for the students who are interested in becoming tour guides at museums, other battlefields, whatever it may be, “ said James Finck, a history professor at the University of Oklahoma Arts and Science.
Along with the students’ teachings, tourists can dive into the world of the Civil War and learn more about the Battle of Honey Springs. Tourists also can see the brand new, state-of-the-art museum to continue the sight seeing.
For more information, visit okhistory.org/honeysprings or contact James Finck at 580-574-1229 or jfinck@usao.edu