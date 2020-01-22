Frank Brogan, U.S. assistant secretary of education for elementary and secondary education, toured Lawton’s Flower Mound School on Tuesday.
Flower Mound School is participating in two U.S. Department of Education grant programs: the Small, Rural School Achievement Program, which provides funding to improve student academic success, and the Indian Education Formula Grant Program, which addresses the academic needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students.
“Visiting schools is the best part of my job,” Brogan said. “I love to go to rural schools.”
Brogan said that he used to be a fifth-grade teacher. Throughout his tour of Flower Mound School, he asked questions to several students. He told the second-grade class that he was from Washington, D.C., described the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Memorial, and asked them to name the monuments.
Brogan discussed the changes in education over the last several years. Besides the increased interactivity amongst students, Brogan said, “If I had to categorize all the changes, hands-on activities are right at the top.”
One of the hands-on activities at Flower Mound School involved the third-grade students learning about “synonym rolls,” an activity in which students were asked to find synonyms of words and place them inside a “baking pan.”
Oklahoma schools were chosen to be toured partly because of the state’s work toward students’ career pathways, Brogan said. Many Oklahoma schools have certificate programs, where students obtain certificates in fields during high school, so when students graduate they are career ready for “life after high school,” Brogan added.
Another important part of preparing students for the future involves teaching the students adaptive skills.
“We’re teaching kids for jobs that don’t exist. We’re teaching kids how to think,” Dax Trent, superintendent and principle of Flower Mound School, said.
Specifically, Flower Mound was selected to be toured because of the school’s approach to “individualism,” according to Brogan.
“Flower Mound knows how to identify strengths and struggles as opposed to a one-size-fits-all approach,” Brogan said.
“Rural schools face a number of challenges because of geography,” Brogan said. “However, too many schools are too big. A rural school where everybody knows everybody, the teachers know the students’ strengths and weaknesses”
“I learned something a long time ago. It ain’t the socioeconomic, the color of skin, or how much a student spent for lunch. It has to do with a child’s innate capacity to learn,” Brogan said.