OKLAHOMA CITY — Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced in a press release Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation to President Biden, effective at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
First Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. Troester will become the Acting United States Attorney by operation of law under the Vacancies Reform Act.
“Bob has led this office during three prior interim periods, he did an incredible job as my First Assistant, and there is no one better for this transition,” said Downing. “I will continue to give my best to this office until the last second on the job, and I commit to praying for and have every confidence in the future success of this office under the leadership of those who follow me.”
Downing was sworn into office on June 5, 2019, after being appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate.
As the United States Attorney, Downing served as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Oklahoma. In this capacity, he has been responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the district. The Western District of Oklahoma is the largest of three judicial districts in Oklahoma and includes 40 of the 77 counties.
The Justice Department will ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees, a senior Justice Department official told CNN Monday.
It’s customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic and don’t necessarily happen all at once. In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.
The U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.
Downing said he will announce at a later time his future plans.