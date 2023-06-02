City of Lawton officials may have to convince voters to provide more money before they can address three deteriorating bridges.

At a budget workshop held in mid-May, the City Council reviewed a list of capital improvement projects that city staff had identified for the fiscal year that begins July 1, funded via the Capital Improvements and Ad Valorem Roads Improvements programs. Council members agreed with Mayor Stan Booker that two projects should be removed from that list: two bridges on South 11th Street between Interstate 44 and Pecan Road; and a bridge that crosses eastbound and westbound Cache Road between Oak Avenue and Northwest 47th Street.