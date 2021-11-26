A project that will give Lawton Public Schools a dedicated professional development site for the first time in years also will honor a man who helped the community adjust to the closure of Lawton’s last historic black school.
Members of the Lawton Board of Education voted earlier this month on a $4.6 million project to renovate a portion of Douglass Learning Center on East Gore Boulevard, creating what is tentatively named the Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center. Douglass Learning Center, which now houses activities as varied as remote learning and an alternative school for secondary students, started life in 1931 as the Douglass School. Douglass and Dunbar schools were attended by black students, with Douglass closing as the city’s last black school at the end of the 1965-1966 school year.
Albert Johnson Sr. was the school’s last principal, transitioning into administrative roles at LPS’ “head shed” until he retired as deputy superintendent in 1994.
Today, Douglass fills multiple roles for the district. The renovation announced by district officials will add one more: a professional development center for district personnel.
The board’s action designated Joe D. Hall General Contractors LLC as the construction manager, the entity that will guide construction and handle the project’s subcontractors. It is the same concept the district used to build Eisenhower Middle School.
Board action actually accepted the subcontractors recommended for the $4,598,889 contract, with work to include earthwork/concrete, masonry, steel, framing, doors, glass, painting, carpeting, roofing, millwork and all associated work.
Lynn Cordes, LPS executive director of communications, said much of the work inside the building will focus on its east side, to include the school’s auditorium. Some work will affect the entire building, to include upgrades to the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system and replacement of the roof. She said while some HVAC work was done previously, funding in the district’s capital improvements program was designated to upgrade the entire building.
“So, there will be no more window units,” Cordes said.
Beyond providing a better work environment for existing tenants, the renovation will allow expansion of services, to include a professional development center. That is why the upgrades include an expanded parking lot on the school’s west side, Cordes said.
LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said the building was a good site for the district’s professional development center because of its central location.
“Now, the only way to do it would be to displace some kids somewhere else,” he said of suggestions to use a school library or cafeteria for personnel training, adding administrators hope the renovations will provide suitable space for the next 40 years, making Douglass Learning Center “a viable part of professional development for Lawton Public Schools.”
CWA Group Architecture and Interiors has created design plans for the renovations, with the project to be funded via several routes. Insurance money is replacing the roof and windows; grant funds and bond money is paying for other upgrades. Cordes said LPS officials want the work to begin as soon as possible, with the contractor estimating an August 2022 completion date.
“The final piece of the puzzles was approval of the contract by the school board,” she said.
What’s still under discussion is the exact route to take to give the new center a name. While the entire building will remain Douglass Learning Center, the intent is to name the professional development area in the east wing after Albert Johnson Sr.
“Before we finish the project, we will pick an official name with the (Douglass School) Alumni Association and the different people involved,” Hime said, of those who maintain strong ties to Douglass School.
Albert Johnson Jr. said he was proud Lawton Public Schools would honor his father and his years of education.
“There’s a long history that exists in Douglass,” he said.