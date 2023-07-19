A pavement project will affect traffic on Interstate 44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike through Spring 2024.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said eastbound and westbound lanes on the interstate will be closed intermittently between Oklahoma 49 (Mile Marker 45) just north of Fort Sill and Whitefield Road (Mile Marker 62) east of Fletcher for a “significant pavement rehabilitation project.” Work began this week.
The project includes a dowel bar retrofit to reinforce the concrete pavement in several sections and diamond grinding to smooth the pavement surface. Closures will be no more than 6 miles at a time in either direction and work will occur at night and in daytime. ODOT said that because this is a moving operation, closures will occur intermittently throughout the work zone and drivers are advised to watch for workers in the area.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board awarded the $10 million contract to Interstate Improvements.