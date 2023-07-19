A pavement project will affect traffic on Interstate 44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike through Spring 2024.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said eastbound and westbound lanes on the interstate will be closed intermittently between Oklahoma 49 (Mile Marker 45) just north of Fort Sill and Whitefield Road (Mile Marker 62) east of Fletcher for a “significant pavement rehabilitation project.” Work began this week.

