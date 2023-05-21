Scene from Lawtonka

Lake Lawtonka and a deep blue sky provide the backdrop for birds taking flight over the water. Plans for upgrading amenities at the lake are calculated to take advantage of the scenic nature of the area, designers say.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Upgrades proposed for Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are designed to lure outsiders to the recreation areas, while expanding what current users already enjoy.

Halff Associates has spent months collecting feedback and crafting ideas for concession areas on Lawton's lakes. Those recommendations make Lawtonka the priority because it is the heaviest used water recreation area with the greatest mix of amenities. The analysis defines Ellsworth as the city's more passive lake, where activities are centered around wildlife (the lake is popular for fishing and hunting).

