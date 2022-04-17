The sounds of power tools and surfaces covered with sawdust and other construction debris highlight the ongoing work that is converting the old Armed Services YMCA in downtown Lawton to a new Veterans Resources Center.
CDBL is coordinating the construction effort that, when complete, will provide housing for homeless veterans while linking veterans to any service they may need. CDBL President Mike Brown said the center is slated for completion by late July or the first of August, giving the Continuum of Care and other supporters what they have been working toward for more than a decade.
Construction, which began in winter 2021, is about 60 percent complete, Brown estimated. Today, the interior has little resemblance to what it had been for decades. The west half of the building, which was a gym area and stage, was gutted and what is evident today is steel framing marking 11 rooms on the north and south sides and a center area that will be built into amenities such as restrooms, bathrooms and a common area. Individual rooms will be designated for male and female veterans, with one family unit that can house a four-member family.
The east half of the building, which had been the reception area and classrooms for children, is being reworked into offices for the entities providing services that homeless veterans may need.
Brown said the bulk of the work has been centered around the fact CDBL and its subcontractors are renovating an existing building.
“There’s a lot of ‘figuring out’, certain things that we didn’t know were there until they showed up behind a wall,” Brown said, adding workers took the surprises in stride. “We feel really good about where we are at.”
Chris Burnett, onsite manager, said one of the surprises was uncovered when workers began interior demolition: A brick wall between the plastered wall separating the front reception area from the gym/stage area. That wall was the front of the original building, Burnett said, adding the reception/classroom area was built on in the 1970s. Some of the discoveries have been fun: Burnett pointed to the roof, where trusses are exposed.
“They’re original,” he said, adding they also are in really good shape.
“Modernization, fire suppression, digging for a waterline, all those are things that come with renovating an older building to get it up to code, especially when you have the type of services provided here,” Brown said.
Brown said there have been several challenging aspects of the project, starting with the sheer amount of time it took to get the project off the ground.
“It’s been going on for five years,” he said, of the interest centered on the Armed Services YMCA site and obtaining funding to pay for conversion. “It’s going to take a while to raise funds, to get buy-in from the community. But once a great message is put out to the right people, that seems to be met with investment.”
There were other problems: The COVID-19 pandemic put the project behind schedule and over budget (Brown noted construction costs increased about 30 percent). Because the site is historic, CDBL had to work through the State Historical Preservation Office, and Brown said one of the actions growing out of that interaction is a commitment to showcase the building’s history as a USO. But supporters overcame the obstacles, he said.
“The exciting piece of it: all those involved, the McMahon Foundation, the City of Lawton, Nate Slate, Jervis Jackson, so many people that have refused to do anything but see success,” he said.
Jackson has said the ultimate goal for Lawton-Fort Sill is to achieve “functional zero,” meaning Lawton knows exactly how many homeless veterans it has and the ability to house them for up to 30 days. Brown agreed, saying while those who work with the homeless know there are some veterans who just won’t take advantage of services, the goal is to ensure any veteran who doesn’t want to be homeless is not.
“For us, it’s a huge sense of pride,” he said.