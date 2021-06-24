Southwest Oklahoma is getting a head start on Fourth of July festivities.
With the Independence Day weekend approaching quickly, the cities of Lawton, Altus and Anadarko are putting on their local celebrations this weekend.
Starting around 9 p.m. Friday, the City of Anadarko is displaying a firework show at the Caddo County Fairgrounds, 1019 Broadway Street. Visitors can tune into 98.5 FM radio station and listen to patriotic music as the fireworks go off. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Lawton/Fort Sill will celebrate Independence Day with its annual Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park. Visitors can enjoy the amenities of Elmer Thomas Park, such as the splash pad and shaded-covered playgrounds. As the COVID restrictions continue to get lifted, food trucks and vendors will be available for the public.
At 7:30 p.m., the 77th Army Rock Band will perform at the Lake Side Amphitheater stage. The performance will end 9:30 p.m. in preparation for a fireworks display. The firework show is set to go off around 9:45 p.m., concluding the event.
Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Altus Parks and Recreation will put on its annual American Spirit festival. To open the event, the kids zone and local vendors will open at 3 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., a live music concert will begin with the performance of Justin Larkin. Following Larkin, Sundance Head, the 2016, season 11 winner of the Voice, will follow up with a performance of his own. Once the concert concludes, the fireworks show will end the festival.