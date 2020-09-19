A Lawton police officer is recovering following a Thursday night wreck investigators said was caused by another driver’s failure to stop at a traffic light.
Police and first responders were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Lincoln Avenue after one of their own was involved in a wreck.
According to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, the other driver failed to yield to the traffic light and struck the unidentified officers’ police unit. The other driver, a woman, was arrested for driving under the influence.
The injured officer was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“The officer was released from the hospital and is recovering,” Grubbs said.