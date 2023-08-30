A 60-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of waking a sleeping woman with unwanted oral sex.

Darrow James Rouse made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

