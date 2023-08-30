A 60-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of waking a sleeping woman with unwanted oral sex.
Darrow James Rouse made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton Police Sgt. Marq Hackworth stated he was called around 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of Southwest 68th Street regarding a sexual assault allegation.
The woman said she’d been asleep when she woke up around 6 a.m. to find Rouse performing oral sex on her without her consent, the probable cause affidavit states. She said she immediately began fighting off the intoxicated Rouse but he tried to hold her down, Hackworth reported. She was able to get him off her and texted her cousin in the next room to help her. Rouse fled the home.
While completing his report at the police station, Hackworth was told that Rouse was at his house at 704 SW 45th. He was arrested a little after 5 p.m.
Held in jail with the order to have no contact with the woman, Rouse returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.