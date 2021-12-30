OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma National Guard’s adjutant general announced Thursday that members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be able to drill, beginning Saturday.
Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino released the following statement Thursday afternoon:
“To the Airmen of the Oklahoma Air National Guard,
The Department of Defense (DoD) has indicated it will recoup any pay provided to unvaccinated Airmen who drill after January 1, 2022. The Department of Defense controls the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) and can enforce this threat outside of the State of Oklahoma’s control.
Additionally, a federal judge recently denied Oklahoma’s request for relief (called “injunctive relief”) which would have temporarily prevented such action. This does not mean that the case is over.
I fully support Governor Stitt’s authority over the Oklahoma National Guard when not federalized, but as I have said before ‘the extent of that authority is ultimately a legal question to be answered by the courts or Congress.’ Above all else, we are a country governed by the rule of law. We may challenge policies in court, but it is our duty to follow a ruling once made.
All I can do as a leader is make the right decisions, for the right reasons, then own them all. I own this one:
With no possibility of injunctive relief before January 1, 2022, I have decided to not allow unvaccinated Oklahoma Air National Guard Drill Status Guardsmen (DSGs), without a medical exemption or religious accommodation request, to participate in any future drill period, except for any Airmen wishing to be vaccinated. The Governor concurs with this decision.
I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, if you choose, and will continue to facilitate that option for any Airmen who wish to take it.
This policy only applies to the Air National Guard at this time, as the deadline for Army National Guard Soldiers to be vaccinated is not until this summer.”