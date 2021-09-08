DUNCAN — Police said he first made his run from the law by car.
When that failed, he bailed and let his feet lead his flight.
A tackle to the turf is what took a Duncan man down for his trip to jail where he is now held on a $100,000 bond.
Jacob Taylor Haase, 32, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of endangering others while eluding police and for possession of controlled dangerous substances, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the eluding allegation.
Haase’s Sept. 1 arrest followed a police officer’s attempt to pull him over for not wearing a seatbelt while driving his Ford Mustang.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when an officer tried to pull him over, Haase took off through residential Duncan neighborhoods at high speed and failed to stop at signs and high-traffic intersections.
It was at the intersection of Spruce and D where the Mustang slid into a parked green Chevrolet SUV. A passenger fled one direction and Haase another. The passenger got away.
A police officer followed and tackled Haase in the backyard of a home south of Fir Street.
Police found a baggie containing 7.3 grams of methamphetamine while taking Haase into custody, the affidavit states.
Haase has two prior felony convictions in Stephens County for possession of a controlled substance, one from April 2010 and the other from May 2013, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $100,000 bond, Haase returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 for his preliminary hearing conference.