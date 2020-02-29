The State Medical Examiner released the full autopsy report of an unsolved Sept. 19, 2019, shooting death.
Mark Gustafson, 31, of Lawton, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to State Medical Examiner Edana Stroberg’s report. The manner of death was identified as a homicide.
According to the report, he died during an initiation game among a motorcycle club.
The unidentified caliber of bullet used to kill Gustafson was recovered from his brain. The report noted he suffered associated injuries of the facial bones, his skull and skull base and brain.
According to the autopsy report, the fatal gunshot wound was at very close range with a muzzle imprint left on Gustafson’s forehead. He also had multiple red abrasions and purple contusions to the left ear and his nasal bone was fractured.
Gustafson was discovered by first responders around 10:45 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019, following a shooting call to 911 sent them to the 4300 block of Northwest Pollard Avenue. He was dead when responders arrived.
According to the ME’s report regarding the circumstances of the death, Gustafson was at a motorcycle club and drinking alcohol when he received the wound. Investigators learned that a “game” was played that involved an initiating member being given a firearm and placing that firearm to the head of a more senior member and told, “If you trust me, pull the trigger” with the firearm thought to be empty. When the unidentified new member pulled the trigger, a live round went into Gustafson’s head.
Gustafson’s body was received by the Medical Examiner’s office wearing a black leather vest with inscriptions relating to a motorcycle club, the report states.
No suspect information has been released nor arrests made. Background information as to what led to the shooting remains unavailable.
Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said there is no new information available for release.
Gustafson’s death was one of 20 homicides recorded within the city limits in 2019, a modern record for Lawton.
