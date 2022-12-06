A driver who failed to secure a piece of plywood that smashed through a motorist’s windshield, killing the driver, is accused of manslaughter.

Virgil Leon Brooks, 44, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

