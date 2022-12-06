A driver who failed to secure a piece of plywood that smashed through a motorist’s windshield, killing the driver, is accused of manslaughter.
Virgil Leon Brooks, 44, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
The charge stems from the Sept. 21 incident on Southwest 82nd Street that resulted in the death of Donald Eugene Ryans Jr., 62, of Lawton. Ryans had been driving northbound on Southwest 82nd Street when a sheet of wood fell from a passing vehicle and smashed through the windshield and striking Ryans in the head, the probable cause affidavit states.
Ryans’ truck went off the roadway and into a field east of Southwestern Behavioral Center, 1602 SW 82d. Ryans was transported to a local hospital where he died approximately two hours later, the affidavit states.
Security video from Southwestern showed a Waste Connections Inc. vehicle traveling southbound a few seconds before the collision and showed a piece of plywood hanging from the driver-side cargo area.
Investigators learned Brooks was driving the cargo vehicle. His passenger told investigators she’d told Brooks the wood fell and struck the truck but, according to the affidavit, he made “no effort to return to the scene of the collision or to notify law enforcement.”
Brooks is free on $25,000 bond and is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. March 6, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Ryans’ death was the 20th by homicide in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.
