Unlocked car with key taken, still considered stolen

Yes, police consider it stealing if you take an unlocked car with the keys in the ignition.
That’s a lesson shared with a 30-year-old hallucinating man who admitted he was on methamphetamine while driving a stolen car and leading police on a dangerous pursuit.
A Lawton police officer noticed a vehicle traveling shortly before 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 with its tag light out. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at Southwest 6th Street and Coombs Road and Bradley Allen Self was taken into custody. His female passenger was shaken up but declined medical attention.
Self told police he “was hallucinating that snakes were on him and was slapping at them,” the probable cause affidavit states. He also admitted he’d been using meth “while parachuting at his mother’s house,” investigators said.
Investigators learned the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day.
“He stated that you cannot steal a vehicle that is unlocked with the keys inside,” the affidavit states.
Investigators believe Self knew that wasn’t the cause. Records indicate he has a May conviction in Comanche County for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Self, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid driver’s license and operating with defective equipment, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Self returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
