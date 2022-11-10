Unlocked car with key taken, still considered stolen

Yes, police consider it stealing if you take an unlocked car with the keys in the ignition.

That’s a lesson shared with a 30-year-old hallucinating man who admitted he was on methamphetamine while driving a stolen car and leading police on a dangerous pursuit.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

