An unloaded gun was recovered from a student at Hugh Bish Elementary School on Monday.
Hugh Bish Elementary staff received a tip that a student may have brought a weapon to school. The administration along with Lawton Public Schools Police Department swiftly took action to investigate, according to a statement from Lawton Public Schools.
They did find that a student was in possession of an unloaded weapon and immediate action was taken. LPS safety procedures and policy were followed throughout the investigation. The principal personally contacted the parents of children in the class and school-wide communication was sent as well, according to the statement.
“We can never underestimate the role we all have in keeping our schools safe. We are thankful for the students that made the report. Our students’ safety is of utmost importance to us and continues to be our top priority,” according to the statement.