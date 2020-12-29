Scott Hopcus, who is accused of acting as an unlicensed bail bondsman, posted bond Monday.
Hopcus, who is accused of identifying himself as a bondsman and trying to take a woman into custody while his license was lapsed, posted $2,000 in bail money. He is scheduled to appear in court April 12, 2021.
According to the affidavit for probable cause, during the Jan. 5, 2018, incident at Taco Bell, 2425 Cache Road, a physical altercation involving Lawton police and the unidentified woman resulted.
Hopcus and his wife were dining when they saw the woman working at the fast food restaurant. They attempted to take the woman into custody for bond forfeiture when things escalated, the affidavit states.
During a review of the complaint, it was learned that Hopcus had previously held a bail bondsman license from August 2015 to August 2017. The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) Bail Division refused to renew his license due to “material misstatement, misrepresentation or fraud” on his application, the affidavit states.
Hopcus was interviewed by insurance investigators in May 2018. He told an investigator with the insurance department that the wanted woman had agreed to make weekly payments and had gotten behind. According to the affidavit, he admitted he was unlicensed as a bondsman but said he was still responsible for the bail amount. When another bondsman was unavailable, he said he decided to call for police to take her into custody. He denied attempting to handcuff the woman and get her into custody beforehand.
Hopcus told investigators that he works for Granny Bail Bonds owned by his mother, the affidavit states. A record check showed that he has never held a license as a bail enforcer.