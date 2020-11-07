An unknown attacker, described as “relentless," got away before police could intervene.
Lawton Police Officer Drue Watkins reported being called around 11:40 p.m. to 7550 NW Tango Road on an assault call and met with the victim and a witness.
The victim had a gash on his right thumb and a scratch on his forehead above his left eye, but denied medical help, the report states. He said that he’d heard yelling outside his apartment and when he went outside, he was attacked by an unknown man in his 30s who stood around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds. He said the attacker tried to strangle and punch him.
After trying to back away and defend himself, the victim said the unknown attacker ran off in an unknown direction.
Watkins said the witness reiterated the victim’s story and added that “the attacker was relentless,” the report states.
No one was hospitalized.