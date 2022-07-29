An exposure to an unknown chemical in the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office shut down the courthouse Thursday afternoon.
While working in the basement of the courthouse, 315 SW 5th, a sheriff’s employee was exposed to an unknown chemical which caused him to have a medical reaction, according to Comanche County Emergency Management officials.
The employee was treated at the scene by Lawton Fire Department medical responders and sent to a local emergency room. The employee’s status is unknown at this time.
He was the only casualty reported by 4:30 p.m. from the incident, said Clint Langford, Comanche County Emergency Management director.
“No one else was injured or suffering reactions,” he said. “We know what to look out for now, things like nausea and vomiting.”
The courthouse was evacuated and closed for the day.
An Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs hazardous materials team from Norman was called in to determine exactly what chemical the man was exposed to and if there is any threat to other courthouse employees, Langford said.
“Once they tell us what it is, we can figure out what to do next,” he said.
Comanche County Emergency Management Information Officer Amy Hawkins said the air circulation system where the exposure happened is separate from the one for the adjoining Comanche County Detention Center.
The courthouse will be closed until the situation is mitigated and the public is encouraged to avoid the building until further notice, Langford said.
