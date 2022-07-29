Comanche County District Court evacuated

Lawton firefighters join Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley on the south side of Comanche County District Court during an evacuation of the building Thursday afternoon after an unknown chemical injured an unidentified employee.

An exposure to an unknown chemical in the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office shut down the courthouse Thursday afternoon.

While working in the basement of the courthouse, 315 SW 5th, a sheriff’s employee was exposed to an unknown chemical which caused him to have a medical reaction, according to Comanche County Emergency Management officials.

