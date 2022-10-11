Working together for the good of the community was reiterated time and again during a ceremony Monday celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The celebration was held on the south side of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and Southwest C Avenue, and was attended by about 20 people. A larger celebration was held in the afternoon and evening at Cameron University.
Kiowa Tribal Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird said Indigenous Peoples’ Day was a day to come together to celebrate who we are and to commit to working together for the betterment of all in the community.
Before looking to the future, Spottedbird looked to the past and to how indigenous people were once treated.
“We are still here even though we were supposed to be gone,” he said. “At one time we were forced not to celebrate, but in 1958, the elders revived the ceremonies. The guns at Fort Sill used to be aimed at us. Those cannons were used to get rid of us. But we are living in a different era now where we don’t fight.”
Spottedbird stressed the commonality that the two cultures share.
“We are here as neighbors. We are residents of the same community. We aren’t leaving,” Spottedbird said. “Most of us were born here. We grew up here. We are people from Southwest Oklahoma. This is our homeland.”
As residents of the same community, Spottedbird urged his listeners to roll up their sleeves and work to make the community a better place, not only for now but also for children.
“We need to continue to be open minded to build our community,” Spottebird said. “We need to show our children we can work together. We need to show our kids life can be good if we work together.”
Flutist Travis Komahcheet entertained those present with several solos on his flute, and one of his daughters, Kimora, 7, sang her first solo in front of the crowd.
Erica Bread, who is of Kiowa and Cherokee descent, sang “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” Bread was the first Native American to sing the national anthem for a National Football League game in October 2018 before a Kansas City Chiefs home football game.
Events then moved to Cameron University where the Indigenous Peoples’ Day committee joined with Cameron University’s Native American Student Association for a day of cultural sharing and learning.
The day’s events concluded with an awards ceremony honoring Julian Killsfirst, Student Ambassador of the Year; Janee Kassanavoid, Athlete of the Year; and Bonnie Lemon, Indigenous Woman of the Year.