Yasmin Berber, with Catholic Charities, has been packing furniture, paperwork and other items into a moving van at the Lawton Catholic Charities office.
Once located at a convenient centralized location downtown, the nonprofit is being forced to relocate. Last month, the regional office had to make the difficult decision to let go all of its workers except for Berber, who will run the office out of the Villanova Apartments.
The move comes as the United Way agency is seeing a spike in clients needing help with rent and utility assistance. At the start of the pandemic, the increase in funds allowed Berber to offer clients more coverage than had been available in the past.
“This happened very suddenly,” Berber said last week. “We’re really feeling the impact, it’s one of the reasons we are having to move.
“With the extra money from United Way, we were able to help clients with full rental payments up to $700 and full payments on their electricity,” Berber said.
Now, with the end of the CARES Act, Berber said she is seeing a surge in new clients. Before the pandemic she might have received 15 calls a day, now, she says it isn’t unusual to receive up to 40.
“Now we are receiving phone calls from all walks of life,” Berber said. “It’s not just low-income families now, but families where maybe both spouses had a job but now they only have one income.”
And, while Berber said she is grateful to United Way, she recognizes that it is facing its own hardships.
“Now United Way is projecting their donations won’t be as strong next year. So it’s hard. We know we are going through a lot of changes right now; we just ask that the community be patient with us,” Berber said.
While local United Way agencies were prepared to offer their services at the beginning of the pandemic, that didn’t happen, according to United Way Community Engagement Manager Frank Myers.
“We were preparing to have to step up right away,” Myers.
But thanks to the CARES Act and an outpouring of community donations, many of the nonprofits supported by the local United Way were able to maintain a steady level of funding.
“The Food Bank is pretty stable. Summer can be a difficult time for them, they normally see a spike in need with kids out of school. But this year so many schools worked to provide meals throughout the summer that the Food Bank stayed steady,” Myers said.
Between federal and state programs becoming available to those suffering from the pandemic’s economic effects, many of the United Way’s partner agencies did not experience the spike that had been originally predicted.
At least, not in the early months of the pandemic.
Now that many of the benefits of the CARES Act have expired, some of the organization’s partners are seeing a sharp spike in requests for assistance.
“The reality is that no one was getting shut off notices or evictions early on because they were delayed,” Myers said. “But now that those have started back, the requests (for aid) have shot up.”
“So far they are managing, but it is going to depend on how long this surge lasts,” Myers said.
One of those agencies that is “managing” is Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.
Kade McClure, with the local chapter of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, said that, unfortunately, the nonprofit is having to turn people down every day.
“It seems like requests for services are really up and we don’t have enough people to process them all. The number of clients has increased, much of it due to expanding legal problems from a lack of income,” McClure said. “We’ve been unable to handle them all. We’ve really had to try and work smarter.”
McClure said that most tenants, and many landlords, don’t realize that the Center for Disease Control recently enacted a moratorium against evictions through the end of 2020 since the CARES Act expired.
“It can prevent evictions for inability to pay, but the clients have to fill out the paperwork,” McClure said, “and they could still be evicted for other reasons.”
In addition to cases of evictions, McClure said there has been a spike in domestic incidents as well.
“Family issues and housing, those are the main requests we’ve been seeing,” McClure said.
According to Myers, donations are expected to take a hit during this year’s campaign.
“Fundraising will be difficult,” Myers said. “Some businesses have closed, and we expect that some of our partner agencies will see an increase in what they request at the beginning of the year. We will just have to wait and see how the campaign goes.”
United Way gets 73 percent of donations for its yearly campaign from payroll deductions. However, with so many people tightening their belts right now amid the pandemic, Myers worries those donations may see a significant reduction this year.
With a reduced goal of $1.23 million for this year’s campaign, Myers is still hopeful that United Way can raise enough funds to continue its mission. But it will require the community to step up during a tough time. Something that Myers thinks may be hard, but not impossible.
“We’re hoping it will all balance out,” Myers said.