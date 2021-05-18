United Way’s children’s book drive in full swing

United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collecting books for local children through the organizations Success by 6 program.
Success By 6 is an in-house, educational initiative of the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma serving children from birth through 6 years old that focuses on school readiness through literacy. It is a coalition of public agencies, private enterprise, early childhood educators, health care providers, law enforcement, and individual volunteers all coming together under a common vision: to ensure that every child is primed for lifelong success by the time they enter kindergarten.
A big part of Success by 6 initiative is a book drive every summer at several community drop off locations. The books will be disbursed at doctors’ offices, schools and parks through police working in the community, said United Way’s Community Organizer Frank Myers.
“We want to put books in the hands of youth,” Myers said. “There’s so much good that can come from reading but it’s something they’ve got to enjoy doing and for some people that comes earlier than others but we just want to make sure that they have the opportunity to read if they want to and it’s something they can do throughout the summer.”
The organization will be collecting new and gently used books now through May 31 at various locations in Lawton. Books may also be dropped off at the United Way Offices at 1116 SW A.