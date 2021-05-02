The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is gearing up for a brand new fundraiser in which it will raffle off a car.
It’s called #driveunited, and it all came out of the generosity of Bridget and Irvin Randle, the owners of Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
“We have a long standing relationship with the Randles,” Frank Myers, community engagement manager for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, said. “In this case, the Randles reached out to us with the idea.”
The purpose is to raise funds for the United Way and its 25 programs and 17 partner agencies.
“This money will be used as part of our annual campaign fundraising to be divided among our nonprofit partner agencies all here in Southwest Oklahoma,” Myers said.
Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at Lawton Classic Chevrolet, 8308 Cache Road, The United Way office, 1116 SW A or online at uwswok.org/driveunited.
Tickets are $35 each or 3 for $100. Tickets may be purchased through Nov. 15. The winner will be announced Nov. 30.
This is a first for us,” Myers said. “We have done raffles at our Gala, before but nothing like this. We are really excited.”
For more information, visit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma online at uwswok.org/driveunited.