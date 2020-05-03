The United Way is stepping up its efforts to give back to the programs and organizations that have been working tirelessly to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma will join other United Way chapters across the country for a special Giving Tuesday social media telethon.
Usually held on the first Tuesday after Black Friday, Giving Tuesday was created as a way to give back to nonprofit organizations. The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hopes to raise $5,000 for its 17 partner agencies. All of the money that is raised up to $5,000 will be matched by Firespring, an organization that helps with fundraising campaigns.
The organizations that will benefit from the telethon are Armed Services YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, CASA of Southwest Oklahoma, Catholic Charities, Center for Creative Living, Christian Family Counseling Center, Family Promise of Lawton, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless, Hearts that Care, Lawton Family YMCA, Lawton Food Bank, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center, Roadback, Salvation Army, Success by 6 and Teen Court.
“We need to support our nonprofits right now, and everyone is looking to make sure that everyone else is being taken care of,” said Frank Myers, with The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. “We are doing this in conjunction with our partner agencies, trying to help them out in their time of need.”
The virtual telethon will be viewable from the United Way’s website, uwswok.org, as well as their Facebook page. Albert Rivas and Indie Michaels will host the telethon where they will interview leaders from the organizations that are set to benefit from the fundraiser.
“During the pandemic we are seeing the use of many agencies who are going to need funding to continue their part in this community,” Rivas said. “Any amount helps, whether it’s $5 or $50. We want everyone to feel they had a part in keeping those most in need afloat during these tragic times.”
The telethon is tentatively planned to last between 3-7 p.m., though it may go over that time. Everyone is encouraged to tune in, celebrate and, if they can, donate.
“We will have four hours of interviewing agencies, conversing with community members, having fun and most importantly fueling the giving heart that is Lawton-Fort Sill,” Rivas said.
For more information about the giving Tuesday telethon and how you can help, call 355-0218.