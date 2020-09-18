With hope in their hearts and a targeted goal of $1.25 million, the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma kicked off its 2020-2021 campaign on Friday with a speech from this year's campaign chair Dustin Hilliary.
Hilliary spoke to United Way members and local business leaders from a podium in the median of Southwest 11th Street and W. Gore, next to the new United Way fundraising sign, about the importance of this year's campaign.
"It is time for Southwest Oklahoma to step up and show our Oklahoma values by supporting the United Way that will in turn support these partner agencies across Lawton and Comanche County," Hilliary said. "They need this more than ever."
Speaking from his own experience as a business owner, Hilliary asked that everyone in attendance encourage their employees to signup for the payroll deduction plan to help support the campaign.
"We look forward to every business and organization contributing to the cause," Hilliary said. "Whether it is $5, $10 or $1,000."
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed many of its funded partners in desperate need of help.
"The main thing during the campaign is always to raise enough money to be able to fund our partner agencies," said Frank Myers, community engagement manager for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.
The organization invests the funds it raises throughout the campaign in more than 30 social programs and 18 partner agencies including the Armed Services YMCA, Family Promise of Lawton and the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.
"With the pandemic this year, the challenges are going to be that much greater than usual and they are going to need more support coming into this next year than ever before," Myers said.
The campaign is a tool to rally community support while raising funds for the parter agencies, and 73 percent of those funds come from voluntary payroll deductions, according to Myers.
"Obviously that is something we are worried about this year. It is going to depend on those businesses and how they were affected by the pandemic," Myers said. "Some businesses have had to lay people off, and people have been furloughed, so those donations are going to slow down."
The pandemic also has altered the way United Way reaches out to potential donors. Many of their business tours have gone virtual and campaign pitches are being conducted through Zoom in many places.
"A lot of businesses have changed their practices and that alters how we get in front of them and tell our stories," Myers said. "But we are also trying some new things and we're working to get new businesses in on the campaign."
Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraising campaign may visit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma online at uwsok.org or call 355-0218 to learn more.