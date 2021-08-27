The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma kicked off its 2021-2021 fundraising campaign on Friday with a speech from this year’s campaign chair Hossein Moini.
Moini spoke to United Way members, volunteers and local business leaders from the median of southwest 11th Street and W. Gore, framed by shrubbery that spelled out “Lawton,” the community that the organization is fighting for.
“I’m a positive guy. I always look on the positive side of everything. But this last year and a half has been tough on our community, our state and our nation. We’re still dealing with COVID. Our 19 partner agencies have done a fantastic job this last year and a half with even less funds available,” Moini said.
Last year, the organization raised over $1 million in support of its annual campaign. This year, the target goal is $1.25 million.
“Yes, COVID is still happening,” Moini said. “But we still have folks going hungry every night. There are people that don’t have a place to sleep.”
The organization invests the funds it raises throughout the campaign in more than 30 social programs and 19 partner agencies including the Armed Services YMCA, Family Promise of Lawton and the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.
“This campaign is going to be exciting because of our leadership team. We’ve put together a group of young individuals that are truly the movers and shakers in the Lawton-Fort Sill community and they’re going to go above and beyond to meet our goal,” Moini said.
The leadership team includes Albert Rivas, Danny Blackburn, Christi Chambers, Deborah Johnson, Tara Deavours and Tiffany Vrska, Moini said.
Moini also thanked two other Lawtonians who stepped up to help with this year’s campaign, Ervin and Bridget Randle.
“Every time we’ve asked for help they have come to the table,” Moini said.
The Randles donated a car from Classic Chevrolet that will be raffled off to help raise funds for the organization. Tickets are $35 for one or $100 for three. Anyone that wishes to purchase a ticket can contact the United Way, or even they happen to see the car out in the community can scan the QR code on the car to purchase raffle tickets.
President and CEO of the organization Lauren Ellis said this year’s theme should resonate with everyone.
“Our theme is ‘United Now More than Ever,’” Ellis said. “We need our community now more than ever and we have to raise more money now more than ever because our need just continues to grow.”
COVID-19 has forced the organization’s partner agencies to adapt and change the way they serve the community, Ellis said. The United Way hopes to be able to continue supporting those agencies in their cause.
“Our community is here for us,” Ellis said, “we want to be here for our community.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraising campaign may visit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma online at uwsok.org or call 355-0218 to learn more.