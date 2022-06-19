United Methodist Church in Fletcher is inviting all children from pre-k through sixth grade to join its annual Good Book Club at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The program runs from June 22 through July 27 and takes place in the Fletcher Park Outdoor Pavilion.
Since school libraries are closed during the summer, the goal is to give an extra boost to children’s basic literally skills through interactive storytelling, singing rhyming songs and matching children to books they can take home to read independently or with a parent.
“We want to keep the kids reading,” Lucy Trautman from UMC Fletcher said.
Meeting at the park offers the benefit that afterward the children can cool off with an ice pop by the Splash Pad.
This year’s theme is the Beatitudes.
“We want the children to know that they are loved and that they can trust God,” Trautman said.
The goal is to get the children to relate the stories to their everyday life — whether it’s trying to understand why they’re in trouble for standing up for what they think is right or coping with a schoolyard bully. Children face struggles every day, and the organizers hope to help them with the Beatitudes to overcome those struggles.