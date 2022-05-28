Investigators said a Lawton woman lived up to her first name with the specific allegations of an attempted car burglary.
Unique Lasheda Burton, 32, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with third-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Police responded around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Eddy’s Automotive Repair, 7211 Cache Road, and spoke with the owner. He said a woman had come to the business and had been looking in the vehicles, the probable cause affidavit states. He said he told her to leave and she walked to the lot’s west end where a customer’s Honda Accord was parked unlocked.
The owner said he lost sight of the woman and he walked to the Accord where he saw her sitting in the passenger seat and rummaging through the glove compartment, the affidavit states. He said he called 911 and she took off toward Northwest Hunter Road.
Burton, who matched the woman’s description, was found and detained by police in the 1400 block of Northwest Hunter Road. The owner was taken to the scene and positively identified her as the woman at the lot, according to the affidavit. She was arrested.
Held on $3,000 bond with the stipulation she have no contact with Eddy’s Automotive, Burton is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.